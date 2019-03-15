Haiti: Police probe shooting death of ASEC official

Share This On:

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti, Mar 15, CMC – Police are searching for the gunmen who shot and killed, Christophe Aristide Junior, the Administrator of Communal Section (ASEC) of Grand Ravine on Wednesday.

The authorities said that the official, who was shot in the head, had gone into the Procuratorate of Port-au-Prince to support people who had been illegally arrested in recent days.

They said that the incident occurred in the Bicentennial area, better known as the Boulevard Harry Truman, where members of the armed gang “Ti Je” tried to break into the courthouse in a bid to free Emmanuel Ulysses aka “Bawon”, a senior member of the gang.

The authorities said the attack failed after members of the National Police of Haiti (PNH) “courageously and firmly opposed this attempt”.

In a statement, the Administration Communale of Port-au-Prince said it wanted to take the “opportunity to firmly condemn this criminal act which, once again, tarnishes the image and fundamental values ​​of our society where respect for human life should be the norm.

“The Communal Administration of Port-au-Prince renews its confidence in the National Police of Haiti, guaranteeing the safety of lives and property, to restore a safer environment and reduce crime on the national territory,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, more than 20 people have been shot and killed and four firearms seized since in February, according to a report presented by police spokesman Michel Ange Louis Jeune.