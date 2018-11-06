Haiti: Police offer ransom for wanted gang leader following weekend clashes

Share This On:

(CMC) – Haitian police have announced a two million gourde (One Gourde =US$0.001 cents) ransom for the capture of the country’s most wanted gang leader, Amel Joseph following weekend raids by law enforcement officials and clashes involving rival gangs.

Police have identified Joseph and his gang as being responsible for a number of murders and causing fear mainly in the Village de Dieu area, south of here.

Last weekend, several elite units of the National Police of Haiti (PNH), supported by UNPol police officers, conducted several operations in search of Joseph and members of his gang, but turned up empty handed.

The police said that raised his home and that while at least a dozen of his alleged accomplices were arrested, many weapons and ammunition seized, Joseph escaped arrest.

The authorities said that they are hoping that the two million gourdes ransom would lead to his capture and have sought to assure people who come forward with information that they would be protected.

Meanwhile, the General Secretariat of the Primature has condemned the rival gang clashes that occurred last weekend and denied reports that an agreement had been reached with a hospital to treat those wounded.

The General Secretariat “categorically denies that an agreement would have been reached between the Secretary General of the Primature and Bernard Mevs Hospital for any reason whatsoever, even less to allow the police to track down wounded people receiving care at the hospital itself.

“The General Secretariat expresses its deepest regret to the Bitar family and to all the staff at Hôpital Bernard Mevs whose reputation, prestige and dedication to the service of the Community have been defiled by this infamous note.

“The General Secretariat of the Primature takes the opportunity to call on the population to be vigilant against these manipulators of all kinds who use social networks for destabilization, believing to achieve their unacknowledged goals by sowing disorder and chaos,” the Secretariat said in a statement, pledging to deal with the gang members firmly within the law.

Police said that over the weekend, one of the leaders of a gang identified only as “Kiki” was killed during a shootout in Cité Soleil near the capital.

They said that another gang leader identified as “Bout Jean Jean” was wounded and that several members were taken to the Bernard Mevs hospital for treatment.

Commissioner Berson Soljour, the West Departmental Director of the PNH, confirmed that police officers had gone to the hospital after receiving reports that several gang members had gone there for treatment, adding that soon as doctors allow “Bout Jean Jean” will be arrested.

But he denied that reports on social media that the police had occupied the hospital preventing doctors from doing their job.

He said while there’s certainly a visible police presence, their presence is to secure the perimeter and ensure the protection of the hospital if necessary.

The authorities have said that since last week, sounds of automatic weapons have been heard daily throughout the capital, creating a climate of tension and fear in the French-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country.