Haiti: Journalist murdered amid violent protests

By AP
October 11, 2019

Slain journalist Néhémie Joseph of Radio Méga

(AP) — A Haitian journalist has been shot to death amid violent protests that have paralysed the country.

Radio Vision 2000 says reporter Néhémie Joseph of Radio Méga was found dead in his car late Sunday in Mirebalais.

No one has been arrested.

He is the third Haitian journalist killed in less than two years.

Radio Sans Fin reporter Pétion Rospide was fatally shot in June while driving home.

Meanwhile, freelance journalist Vladjimir Legagneur disappeared in March 2018 while working on a story.

The most recent killing comes amid an increase in violence as Haiti braces for another protest on Friday.

Burning barricades were already blocking intersections in part of Port-au-Prince as opposition leaders and supporters demand the resignation of President Jovenel Moïse amid anger over corruption and lack of basic goods.

