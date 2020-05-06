Don't Miss

Haiti based musician and producer Werley Nortreus received music award from Atlas Elite Entertainment

May 6, 2020

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Haitian musical artist, author, entrepreneur, and politician from Limbé, Werley Nortreus received a musical award from Atlas Elite Entertainment for his song called ‘Dear Ancestors’ that was selected and ranked in the top positions during the musical competition in 2018.

According to Bon Déjeuner! Radio, Werley Nortreus received the award from the competition judge Angel Sessions who his an American singer-songwriter and Gospel singer as well and Demetrius. The award was granted to Werley Nortreus for his successful composition that ranked in top positions globally.

The title ‘Dear Ancestors’ is a single from the 4th studio album by Werley Nortreus and the title is playing in radio stations, bars, retail stores, and elsewhere across America and across other continents.

Werley Nortreus is talented and a successful musical artist from Haiti and he’s the one who produced all his compositions. The title ‘Dear Ancestors’ is a title from ‘1993: Birth of Paradise & Romance, Vol. 1’ and he announced that he will release ‘1993: Birth of Paradise & Romance, Vol. 2’ in 2020.

