Haiti and Mexico sign MOU on defence cooperation

(CMC) – Haiti has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mexico on defence cooperation as well as training and cooperation in military matters.

Haiti’s Defence Minister Enold Joseph signed the agreement on Monday with Secretaries of Defense of Mexico General Cienfuegos Zepeda and Vidal Francisco Soberon (Navy) on the side-lines of the XII Conference of Defense Ministers of the Americas.

Joseph said the French-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country had been since 2012 started a mission to restore the armed forces of his country.

He said it is the intention of the government for the armed forces to play a meaningful role in the development of the country.

“This armed force, in addition to its traditional role of defending the integrity of the national territory against external aggressions and ensuring peace within our borders, is also entrusted with the mission of participating in the development tasks of the country, the protection of the environment, as prescribed in the White Paper on Security and National Defense for Haiti’s Economic, Social and Sustainable Development,” he said.

Joseph said that he wanted to thank Mexico and President Peña Nielo “for this cooperation, which is expected to last beyond a presidential term”.