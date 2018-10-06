After female mayor beaten, Haitian government denounces latest act of domestic violence

(CMC) – The Haiti government has described as “heinous and disgusting” the injuries suffered by the Mayor of Tabarre, Nice Simon, during an alleged incident of domestic violence earlier this week.

Minister of Human rights and the Fight Against extreme Poverty, Stephanie Auguste repeated an earlier statement by newly appointed Prime Minister Jean-Henry Ceant that “gender-based violence must be addressed in all its dimensions”.

She said that “this heinous and disgusting act against a defenseless woman is unacceptable and a flagrant violation of human rights”.

The authorities said that the incident involving the Mayor occurred October 1 and 2 and Auguste has called on law enforcement authorities to deal expeditiously with the matter.

She said she was also taking the opportunity to express solidarity with the victim, “as well as to all the women in our society who have been or are the object of all forms of gender violence”.

Interior and Local Authorities Minister Jean-Marie Reynaldo Brunet said he was also disgusted at the incident involving the Mayor.

He said it is necessary for the authorities to deal with these acts of domestic violence and was inviting Haitian women, “whatever their origin and position, not to be afraid to denounce, all individual posing as a predator of the female sex”.