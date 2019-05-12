Hailcloud Publishing introduces digital publishing to St. Lucian book authors

Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — Locally owned company, Hailcloud Publishing announces that it is now providing the online platform for St. Lucian authors to publish novels, short stories, poetry and more digitally on big-name retailers such as Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble and iTunes as well as on the company’s own online store: https://www.hailcloudpublishing.com/shop/.

About Hailcloud Publishing

Hailcloud Publishing is an independent digital book publishing company based in St. Lucia. Its vision is to present the diverse culture of this nation to the world in the form of fiction and non-fiction eBook publications.

Mission

For far too long, St. Lucians have been outsiders in the world of digital book publication. St. Lucian literature is as equally rich and satisfying to read as any other and should be as readily available for the world to enjoy. Therefore, Hailcloud Publishing has undertaken a mission of enlightenment, entertainment and education.

We are the digital book publishers of great prose that highlight the traditions and cultural elements that are uniquely “our own”, thus our logo and the code that we live by as a company.

Authors who are interested in having their work published are asked to visit this page for more information: https://www.hailcloudpublishing.com/submissions/.

Manuscripts can be emailed to [email protected]

The company also offers ghostwriting, editing and transcription services.

How To Get In Touch

Inquiries should be directed to the following email: [email protected] Also the website, www.hailcloudpublishing.com can provide more details.

( 0 ) ( 0 )