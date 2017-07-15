Going Places Travel, call one of our travel advisors today! Castries (452-3282); Vieux Fort (454-9100); Rodney Bay: 452-2151.

H20 Wet Fete postponed

By Blueprint Entertainment
July 15, 2017
Blueprint Entertainment Inc. is disappointed to announce that H20 Wet Fete, previously scheduled for the 16th of July 2017 at Beach Park, Sunny Acres, has been postponed.

At the time of this release, we have not been issued an official document stating the reason (s) why the event has not been granted approval.

We plan to announce the new date of the event in the upcoming week.

Blueprint Entertainment Inc. sincerely apologises for any inconvenience this postponement would have caused to our followers and the wider public. We are aware that H20 Wet fete was highly anticipated and we will try our best to deliver the event.

We urge everyone to have a safe and enoyable Carnival season.

Yours Respectfully,
Blueprint Entertainment Inc.

  1. Oula
    July 16, 2017 at 12:24 AM

    You'll organizers are a--- acting like u'll bigger than the law. The police had already made an official statement still u'll said nothing. No respect for patrons. Everyone should withdraw their support and ask for a refund. Bull--!!!!

  2. Ty
    July 15, 2017 at 9:59 PM

    From early in the game blue print knew they would not have the event yet they continue to advertise, promote and sell tickets. Day before show y'all running apology notice. Nonsense. Give the patrons their money back. Approval my foot y'all are just disrespectful and full of B's. All other shows get approval but y'all own. Only on Friday y'all try to erect slides. Lol. Funny

  3. Law of the jungle
    July 15, 2017 at 9:47 PM

    Not a word bout refund....people have to fly back to their respective countries and will not be there for a later date!! Wt hell?

    Who is behind this scam?

  4. No worries, the church is hosting theirs tomorrow
    July 15, 2017 at 7:58 PM

    Go to church instead 😀

  5. Life Reality
    July 15, 2017 at 7:46 PM

    God is speaking to St. Lucia..........people are sad because the pay tithe to Wrong God when the events filled with lust, envy, judgemnet, selfishness is cancelled........and we wonder what's happening?

    Lately we have many rainbows even in a little rain on a Friday just before sunset. Sunset of a life wasted and slaughter or slandered . Thsee DAILY in my view sad news is a sign that we are hearing the rumors and rumors of war

