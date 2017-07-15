H20 Wet Fete postponed

Blueprint Entertainment Inc. is disappointed to announce that H20 Wet Fete, previously scheduled for the 16th of July 2017 at Beach Park, Sunny Acres, has been postponed.

At the time of this release, we have not been issued an official document stating the reason (s) why the event has not been granted approval.

We plan to announce the new date of the event in the upcoming week.

Blueprint Entertainment Inc. sincerely apologises for any inconvenience this postponement would have caused to our followers and the wider public. We are aware that H20 Wet fete was highly anticipated and we will try our best to deliver the event.

We urge everyone to have a safe and enoyable Carnival season.

Yours Respectfully,

Blueprint Entertainment Inc.