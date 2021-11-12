Castries, Saint Lucia, Friday, November 12, 2021:– The Government of Saint Lucia has announced the appointment of former Deputy Governor General Errol Charles as the new Acting Governor General of Saint Lucia.

In a press release on Friday morning, the Office of the Prime Minister announced that “Her Majesty the Queen has appointed His Excellency Mr. Cyril Errol Melchiades Charles as Acting Governor-General of Saint Lucia.”

Mr. Charles, a career Public Servant, was sworn-in at the Official Residence of the Governor-General at Morne Fortune in Castries on Thursday (November 11).

According to the release, “During his professional career, which spanned over thirty (30) years, the new Acting Governor General served in the public service in various capacities, the longest being as a tax professional within the Department of Inland Revenue for over twenty-five (25) years.”

It said too that he “was also involved in the work and contribution of the Lions Club in Saint Lucia for over twenty (20) years.”

The son of Saint Lucia’s first Chief Minister, Sir George F.L. Charles, the new Acting Governor General’s public service was considered by some of his peers to have been spotlessly-clean.

A fellow retired public servant who also held leadership positions in the Civil Service Association (CSA) over a long period, welcomed the announcement of the appointment, saying “Errol is a man of integrity; and if anyone can carry that office in a spotless manner, it’s him.”

A former Chair of the Public Service Commission (PSC), also offered choice words, saying: “Errol has shown in the past one hundred days that he’s the man or the job; and we can only look forward with positive expectation to the eventual appointment (as Governor General) for another twenty years…”

According to this knowledgeable source, the appointment of Mr. Charles (from the position of Deputy Governor General to Acting Governor General), “is a serious promotion, in that he is no longer Number Two (as in Deputy GG), but now (as Acting Governor General), he’s the closest you can get to being Number One.”

Acting Governor-General H.E. Errol Charles replaces Sir Neville Cenac, who demitted office on October 31st, 2021.

Sir Neville was appointed Governor-General on January 1st, 2018, to replace Her Excellency Dame Pearlette Louisy, who served for 20 years (from 1997).