GYDC debate round one cleared, ready for round two!

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Gros Islet Youth Development Council hosted the first round of its’ Annual Youth Debate Competition on Saturday 21st October 2017 at 5:00pm.

Young debaters faced off in a very intense debate under the topic: “Governments around the world are growing in number towards the granting of legal recognition to same-sex marriages. Saint Lucia should attempt to promote the acceptance of LGBT people by removing the anti-LGBT laws in the Saint Lucia Criminal Code.”

The outcome was as follows: the proposition SALCC Debate Team with Leader – Daniel Cotter and Seconder – Reshul Narhari defeated the opposition Last Year’s Winners Leader – Jeanneal Fontenelle and Seconder – Shanice Francis.

The Best Speaker of the Debate when to the seconder of the opposition team Shanice Francis.

The SALCC Debate Team as a result is promoted to the finals which will take place on Saturday 11th November 2017 at 5:00 pm at the Gros Islet Municipal Building.

Debate No.2 which will determine who will face off against SALCC Debate Team in the finals will take place on Saturday 28th October 2017 at the Gros Islet Municipal Building at 5:00 pm.

Girls of a Feather (Proposition) will face off against Northern United All Stars (Opposition)

Under the topic: “The high unemployment rate among youth is directly proportional to the high rate of youth crime in Saint Lucia.”

The Council takes this opportunity to inform the public that the debate is free and open to all. Additionally the debate will be live streamed via the Council’s Facebook Page.

The Council’s mission is “To enhance, encourage, and increase participation of youth in the Community of Gros Islet by providing them with quality resources, training and support; to effect positive youth development and representation at the local, national and regional level.”