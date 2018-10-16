Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – In Saint Lucia the month of October is designated as creole heritage month. This Year the Jounen Kweyol Festival will be celebrated on Sunday October 28th 2018.

Leading up to that spectacular day the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the Cultural Development Foundation (CDF), the Folk Research Centre (FRC) and the Mayor’s Office hosted a Gwan Sèyans La Magwit celebration on Saturday October 13th, 2018 in the City of Castries.

CDF Events and Production Director Ms. Drenia Frederick was very pleased with the public turnout.

“Tonight is the Gwan Sèyans Magwit. All the groups are singing. After the Sèyans is done there will be creole calypso from Invader, TC Brown, Black Pearl and Ashanti etc. All of this is part of creole Heritage Month Celebrations leading up to October 28, in Vieux Fort and Soufriere.”

Press and Communication Manager Jason Hullingseed emphasized the need for continued collaboration between the Cultural Development Foundation (CDF) and the Castries city council.

“When we conceptualized what we wanted to do in terms of revitalizing the city, we knew CDF would be a critical partner. We are very pleased that the Cultural Development Foundation (CDF), the Folk Research Centre (FRC) and the Events Company have decided to assist in the Castries revitalization process.”

Creole Heritage Month is a time when St. Lucians celebrate and show appreciation for their culture, transcending age and sex, race and religion.