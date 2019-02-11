GuyOil says quality of fuel is good

(NEWS ROOM) — The Guyana Oil Company Limited (GuyOil) has rejected reports questioning the quality of its fuel and has since assured customers and the general public that the fuel “is subjected to rigorous quality control tests and is certified to have met all required specifications.”

A statement from the company noted that it has not received any reports from its customers or franchise holders that they have experienced any challenges in the operation of their vehicles as a result of fuel purchased from its Service Stations.

Following the explosion of four vehicles across the country within a week, persons have questioned the quality of fuel sold by the company and also complained about the odor.

Meanwhile, the company says it will be taking legal action against the editors and publisher of GuyanaTimes who published an article on Saturday, February 9, 2019, under the headline: “Questions Mount over quality of GuyOil fuel.”