Guyanese, U.S pastors killed in Suriname car crash

(GUYANA CHRONICLE) — A Guyanese apostle and a missionary who is said to be from the U.S were killed in a car crash in Calcutta, Saramacca, about 56 minutes from the capital city of Paramaribo, in neighbouring Suriname on Thursday.

Dead is Patrick Tulsi, 73, an apostle of Living Water Fellowship of Corneila Ida, West Coast Demerara. The other victim was identified as a U.S Missionary called “Pastor Tim”.

Sources in Suriname told the Guyana Chronicle that the Blue Toyota Raum, bearing number plates PVV 3080, in which the pastor and missionary were travelling, was heading towards Paramaribo when it collided with a truck which was heading in opposite direction to Nickerie.

The vehicles were said to be speeding when the driver of the car lost control and swerved into the path of the truck. The truck driver drove to the corner of the road to avoid a head-on collision but came into contact with an electricity pole while the car slammed into the side of the truck.

The impact of the collision ripped out the front axle of the car as it spun around and littered the roadway with debris before coming to a halt in the roadside drain.

The truck also came to a stop in nearby bushes. Both the drivers of the truck and the car were reportedly flung out of the vehicles.

Persons who were on the roadway quickly rushed to the scene to render assistance, but the ‘men of the cloth’ reportedly died on the spot while the truck driver was taken to hospital for treatment.

The accident caused a halt in traffic as electrical wires and debris had to be removed from the road.

Pastor Tulsi leaves to mourn his two daughters and a son as well as his wife, Pastor Rose Tulsi. The couple earlier this year celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.