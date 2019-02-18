Guyanese teen stabbed and stomped to death on Bronx sidewalk

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(NEWS SOURCE GUYANA) — The NYPD has identified a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death Wednesday night during an argument in his Bronx neighborhood.

The young man Pernell “Blizzy” Pompey, is originally from Guyana. According to the NYPD, he had gotten into an argument with a trio of attackers in the vicinity of East 193rd Street and Decatur Avenue shortly after 7 p.m., just blocks away from his home.

Pompey was stabbed and then stumbled down the sidewalk to a nearby deli.

He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The attackers ran away and have not yet been caught.

On Thursday morning, police still had the intersection wrapped in crime scene tape as they investigated the killing and looked for surveillance footage of the attack. So far, it does not appear to be gang-related.

However, the killing may be related to one of the two slashings he was believed to be involved with on December 1, both in the Bronx.

Pompey was charged with slashing a 19-year-old man on the right side of the cheek in front of 237 East 149th Street, causing a laceration that took 50 stitches to repair.

Additionally, Pompey was accused of slashing a 28-year-old man on the right wrist and left hand, requiring 10 stitches, inside of 2675 Valentine Avenue.

Pompey was arrested at Briggs and East 194th Street on December 5 in connection with those two slashings. Police say he was in possession of a knife, marijuana and crack cocaine.

He was charged again in January with criminal possession of a controlled substance, and he faced a weapons possession charge from back in August 2018.