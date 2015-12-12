CARIBBEAN: Guyanese sisters charged with possession of AK 47 in BVI

INEWS GUYANA – The two sisters, Sonja Williams, 29 and Sandrine Williams, 25, will have to wait until next year to have the gun charges matter against them heard.

The Williams sisters, natives of Guyana, recently reappeared in court in Tortola, BVI where the court apologized for the delay and indicated that the trial will now start on January 21, 2016. The adjournment was due to the prosecutor in the case being ill.

Sonja is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of ammunition and one count of unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm (AK 47-Rifle). Sandrine is charged with two counts of possession of explosives and one count of possession of a prohibited firearm.

Businessman Orlando Bonnick, a native of Jamaica, who is the boyfriend of Sandrine, previously pleaded guilty to the charges of keeping an unlicensed firearm, two counts of possession of explosives and keeping a prohibited firearm.

In February 2014, the items were found at Bonnick’s Butu Mountain residence which is occupied by the three.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY