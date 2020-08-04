Guyanese killed in Saint Lucia accident

Guyanese killed in Saint Lucia accident
Dead: Nazim Bacchus
By MERRICK ANDREWS
(St. Lucia News Online) — Saint Lucia police officials are investigating a motor vehicle accident which took the life of Guyanese national, Nazim Bacchus, on Sunday, August 2.

The 29-year-old Rayneau Construction employee reportedly died after the vehicle he was driving veered off the Millennium Highway road and rolled down a hill.

Reports indicate that Bacchus may have been speeding which caused him to lose control of his vehicle but this has not been officially confirmed.

Bacchus lived near the Millennium Highway.

Bacchus was the father of a newborn.

A co-worker of Bacchus, speaking on condition of anonymity, told St. Lucia News Online that Bacchus was married and had a newborn.

The co-worker said he had been working for Rayneau for a “few years” and that it is a “sad day for the company because he was a hard worker”.

This is Saint Lucia’s 11th fatal road accident for 2020, to date, according to police.

Bacchus was described as a hard worker
