Guyanese killed in Saint Lucia accident

By MERRICK ANDREWS

(St. Lucia News Online) — Saint Lucia police officials are investigating a motor vehicle accident which took the life of Guyanese national, Nazim Bacchus, on Sunday, August 2.

The 29-year-old Rayneau Construction employee reportedly died after the vehicle he was driving veered off the Millennium Highway road and rolled down a hill.

Reports indicate that Bacchus may have been speeding which caused him to lose control of his vehicle but this has not been officially confirmed.

Bacchus lived near the Millennium Highway.

A co-worker of Bacchus, speaking on condition of anonymity, told St. Lucia News Online that Bacchus was married and had a newborn.

The co-worker said he had been working for Rayneau for a “few years” and that it is a “sad day for the company because he was a hard worker”.

This is Saint Lucia’s 11th fatal road accident for 2020, to date, according to police.