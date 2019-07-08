Guyanese couple, 70, make it to top of Mt Kilimanjaro

Share This On:

(STABROEK NEWS) — Weusi Tafawa from Buxton and his wife Vilma Nicholls Tafawa from Bachelor’s Adventure reached the peak of Africa’s highest mountain, Mount Kilimanjaro, which is 19,341 feet above sea level, on July 1, 2019.

According to information from Weusi Tafawa they started the trek on June 25, which took them through four different climatic conditions – from the Tropical Rain Forest of Tanzania, through the Moorlands, and the Alpine forest to the upper Alpine Forest – reaching the peak on July 1, 2019.

For both Vilma and Weusi, this is a dream come true after two years of intensive planning, training and preparation.

