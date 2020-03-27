Don't Miss

Guyanese bus driver in New York dies of COVID-19

By Demerara Waves
March 27, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Oliver Cyrus

(DEMERARA WAVES) – A 61-year old Guyana-born bus driver in New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has died from the Coronavirus, COVID-19, New York Daily News reported.

He has been identified as Oliver Cyrus, who, drove buses for the Manhattan and Bronx Surface Transit Operating Authority, a subsidiary of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority that operates a handful of express and local bus routes.

He worked out of Manhattanville bus depot in West Harlem.

It’s not clear when Cyrus tested positive for the disease. MTA officials on Wednesday reported 52 agency employees had tested positive for Covid-19, the same number they reported on Tuesday.

Cyrus’ death was reported hours after the MTA confirmed longtime subway conductor Peter Petrassi, 49, died from the disease.

“Oliver was well liked by all his co-workers,” said Transport Workers Union vice president Richard David. “The workers at Manhattanville are all very upset. There’s a somber mood at the depot.”

MTA head of buses Craig Cipriano said Cyrus was “loved by his friends and colleagues.”

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.