(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Op­po­si­tion MP Bar­ry Padarath yes­ter­day hailed Guyana MP Cha­rran­das Per­saud as a hero for democ­ra­cy in the Caribbean and warned the Dr Kei­th Row­ley-led Gov­ern­ment that it could find it­self in a sim­i­lar sit­u­a­tion.

On Fri­day, Guyana Pres­i­dent David Granger’s coali­tion gov­ern­ment top­pled af­ter Per­saud vot­ed with the Op­po­si­tion in a no-con­fi­dence mo­tion against the gov­ern­ment.

Com­ment­ing on this de­vel­op­ment at the Buen In­ten­to Sports and Cul­tur­al Or­gan­i­sa­tion in Princes Town yes­ter­day, Padarath said, “I think Mr Cha­ran­dass Per­saud is a hero not on­ly for some of the peo­ple in Guyana but through­out the re­gion and al­so in T&T.

“I am very sur­prised at the lev­el of re­sponse from the peo­ple of T&T with re­spect to this par­tic­u­lar de­vel­op­ment that is hap­pen­ing in Guyana. It re­minds me that the pow­er of the peo­ple is greater than the peo­ple in pow­er and I think if it is any­thing that Cha­ran­dass Per­saud has demon­strat­ed, is that it must be peo­ple first, it must be about the peo­ple, those that you wish to gov­ern and lis­ten­ing to the elec­torate.

“And I think soon­er or lat­er the Gov­ern­ment of T&T will find it­self in a sim­i­lar sit­u­a­tion, if not through a vote of no-con­fi­dence, it will hap­pen through the will of the peo­ple, whether it is tak­ing it to the street or through gen­er­al elec­tion or a lo­cal gov­ern­ment elec­tion.”

He warned that Jan­u­ary will be a horse of a dif­fer­ent colour, as the Op­po­si­tion plans to ramp up their ac­tiv­i­ties to get the Gov­ern­ment out of of­fice. He said Per­suad made a con­science vote, but in T&T politi­cians need to have a con­science be­fore they could take a con­science vote.

Padarath said he did not ex­pect any Gov­ern­ment mem­ber to vote against Row­ley or his Gov­ern­ment.

Mean­while, in a state­ment yes­ter­day, Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Mooni­lal said there were many lessons for T&T com­ing out of this sit­u­a­tion.

Not­ing that Granger ap­peared more pop­u­lar than Row­ley, he said, “Giv­en the wide­spread mis­man­age­ment, cor­rup­tion and ar­ro­gance pre­vail­ing in Gov­ern­ment, it is a mat­ter of time be­fore the PNM im­plodes.”

He al­so said there can be no room for un­holy shot­gun al­liance mak­ing.

“Hav­ing not­ed uni­ty sounds over the past week, we are cau­tious to seek any ad-hoc re­la­tions that re­spond to the ex­pe­di­en­cy of the time but can­not hold for the longer term.”

He said over the past three and a half years the UNC has led the an­ti-Gov­ern­ment move­ment and stood tall in and out of the Par­lia­ment by ex­pos­ing the Row­ley regime at every turn.

“Now that the PNM Gov­ern­ment ap­pears to be on the way out, it can­not be that we en­gage with per­sons who have not open their mouths in three years against Row­ley but parked in a cor­ner snip­ing the UNC and its lead­ers. All would-be uni­ty as­pi­rants should now find the courage to at­tack Row­ley and the PNM and not just a se­lect few of us in the front­line. Many who did not find it con­ve­nient to iden­ti­fy with the strug­gles of the par­lia­men­tary Op­po­si­tion now talk about unit­ing to save T&T.”