Don't Miss
Seasons greetings from the management of Saint Lucia News Online

Guyana’s Cha­rran­das Per­saud hailed a regional “hero” by Trinidad MP

By Trinidad Guardian
December 24, 2018

 Share This On:

Share1
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
1 Shares

Padarath (left) and Persaud

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Op­po­si­tion MP Bar­ry Padarath yes­ter­day hailed Guyana MP Cha­rran­das Per­saud as a hero for democ­ra­cy in the Caribbean and warned the Dr Kei­th Row­ley-led Gov­ern­ment that it could find it­self in a sim­i­lar sit­u­a­tion.

On Fri­day, Guyana Pres­i­dent David Granger’s coali­tion gov­ern­ment top­pled af­ter Per­saud vot­ed with the Op­po­si­tion in a no-con­fi­dence mo­tion against the gov­ern­ment.

Com­ment­ing on this de­vel­op­ment at the Buen In­ten­to Sports and Cul­tur­al Or­gan­i­sa­tion in Princes Town yes­ter­day, Padarath said, “I think Mr Cha­ran­dass Per­saud is a hero not on­ly for some of the peo­ple in Guyana but through­out the re­gion and al­so in T&T.

“I am very sur­prised at the lev­el of re­sponse from the peo­ple of T&T with re­spect to this par­tic­u­lar de­vel­op­ment that is hap­pen­ing in Guyana. It re­minds me that the pow­er of the peo­ple is greater than the peo­ple in pow­er and I think if it is any­thing that Cha­ran­dass Per­saud has demon­strat­ed, is that it must be peo­ple first, it must be about the peo­ple, those that you wish to gov­ern and lis­ten­ing to the elec­torate.

“And I think soon­er or lat­er the Gov­ern­ment of T&T will find it­self in a sim­i­lar sit­u­a­tion, if not through a vote of no-con­fi­dence, it will hap­pen through the will of the peo­ple, whether it is tak­ing it to the street or through gen­er­al elec­tion or a lo­cal gov­ern­ment elec­tion.”

He warned that Jan­u­ary will be a horse of a dif­fer­ent colour, as the Op­po­si­tion plans to ramp up their ac­tiv­i­ties to get the Gov­ern­ment out of of­fice. He said Per­suad made a con­science vote, but in T&T politi­cians need to have a con­science be­fore they could take a con­science vote.

Padarath said he did not ex­pect any Gov­ern­ment mem­ber to vote against Row­ley or his Gov­ern­ment.

Mean­while, in a state­ment yes­ter­day, Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Mooni­lal said there were many lessons for T&T com­ing out of this sit­u­a­tion.

Not­ing that Granger ap­peared more pop­u­lar than Row­ley, he said, “Giv­en the wide­spread mis­man­age­ment, cor­rup­tion and ar­ro­gance pre­vail­ing in Gov­ern­ment, it is a mat­ter of time be­fore the PNM im­plodes.”

He al­so said there can be no room for un­holy shot­gun al­liance mak­ing.

“Hav­ing not­ed uni­ty sounds over the past week, we are cau­tious to seek any ad-hoc re­la­tions that re­spond to the ex­pe­di­en­cy of the time but can­not hold for the longer term.”

He said over the past three and a half years the UNC has led the an­ti-Gov­ern­ment move­ment and stood tall in and out of the Par­lia­ment by ex­pos­ing the Row­ley regime at every turn.

“Now that the PNM Gov­ern­ment ap­pears to be on the way out, it can­not be that we en­gage with per­sons who have not open their mouths in three years against Row­ley but parked in a cor­ner snip­ing the UNC and its lead­ers. All would-be uni­ty as­pi­rants should now find the courage to at­tack Row­ley and the PNM and not just a se­lect few of us in the front­line. Many who did not find it con­ve­nient to iden­ti­fy with the strug­gles of the par­lia­men­tary Op­po­si­tion now talk about unit­ing to save T&T.”

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.