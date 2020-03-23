Guyana: Zeelugt taxi driver robbed of car, valuables at gunpoint; female suspect among two on the run

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) – Police are hunting for three bandits, including a female who posed as passengers on Sunday night and robbed a taxi driver of his motorcar HC7893, jewellery and other valuables.

The father of two, Shameer Shafeek, who works at a taxi base at Zeelugt, West Coast Demerara (WCD) told the News Room that at about 21:45hrs, he was at the taxi base when the three persons exited a car and requested a taxi to Ruby, East Bank Essequibo.

He said while at Ruby, the persons directed him to a house which is located through a poorly lit street; it was there that the suspects exited the car when one of the men held him at gunpoint and took away his car keys, two cellphones and jewellery.

Family members launched a search for the car but were unable to locate the fielder wagon. They have also reported that efforts were made to get police officers from the Leonora Police Station to assist in the search but this proved futile.

Shafeek said it has been six years since he is working as a taxi driver and the car is his only means of income.

