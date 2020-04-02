Don't Miss

Guyana: Youths remanded for allegedly stealing cell phone

By News Room Guyana
April 2, 2020

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) – Two young men, who are accused of snatching a Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus cell phone, were remanded to prison on Wednesday by Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.

Randy Smartt, 18, of South Ruimveldt, Georgetown and 20-year-old Nate Daniels of Lime Street, Werk-en-Rust both pleaded not guilty to the simple larceny charge when they appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

It is alleged that on March 29, 2020, at Chalmers Place, Georgetown, the duo stole the phone from Daniel Roland who was walking on the street.

They were arrested by the Police shortly after committing the act. The court heard that the incident was caught on surveillance camera and the accused were positively identified by the victim.

The court heard that Daniels was charged with similar offences. Daniels told the court that he is currently unemployed due to the Coronavirus pandemic in Guyana.

Smart also told the court that he is unemployed and lives with his grandmother.

They were remanded to prison until April 22.

