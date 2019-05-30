Guyana: Youth charged with armed robbery of police officer

Share This On:

Pin +1 5 Shares

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — Twenty-four-year-old Jafar Carter of Haslington Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara was remanded to prison Wednesday for allegedly robbing a female Police Officer at the Shell Gas Station on Regent Street, Georgetown.

Carter appeared before City Magistrate Faith Mcgusty and pleaded not guilty to the charge, which alleged that on May 25, while being armed with a pair of scissors, he robbed Shamain Timmerman of a $5,000 bag, $26,000 cell phone and $5,000 cash.

Police Prosecutor, Ceon Blackman told the court that the victim is a member of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and on the day in question, she was walking along Regent Street with colleagues when Carter emerged from an alleyway and attacked her.

Blackman told the court that Timmerman ran into the Gas Station for safety, but Carter gave chase, placed the scissors at the victim’s side and took away her handbag with the items inside.

The matter was reported to the Police Station and Carter was later arrested.

The Prosecutor objection to bail and told the court that the accused was positively identified by the victim and her colleagues.

Magistrate McGusty remanded Carter to prison until June 19.

( 0 ) ( 0 )