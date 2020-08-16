(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — Years of abuse between a father and son ended tragically Sunday morning with the death of the father – 41-year-old Collis Joseph known as ‘Underdog’ – a cane harvester of Lot 114 Spencer Street, Ithaca Village, West Coast Berbice, Region 5.

The News Room understands that at around 07:30h on Sunday, the father and son had an argument over a bicycle and they both threatened to kill each other.

Collis later saw his son – 18-year-old Roshane Joseph known as ‘Johncrow’ – on the road, took away his bag of tennis rolls, a juice and destroyed it with a cutlass.

He also took away $1000 from the son. Roshane proceeded to his house which is a street away from his father’s house; the father followed and armed himself with a cutlass.

The son, who is a farmer, also armed himself with a cutlass and was sharpening the tool when his father threw the cutlass at him.

The weapon missed Roshane who then threw his cutlass at the father which struck him in the chest. Collis immediately collapsed with a deep wound and his organs protruding.

The badly injured man was then rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The News Room understands the father and son are known to have constant arguments and altercations over the years.

Collis’ wife and the suspect’s mother, Toannia Wayne said for years her husband would physically abuse her and her son would always defend her. She noted often times the father would also beat Roshane but he would fight back and also try to protect her.

“When he [Collis] drunk he would pick up cutlass on everybody, when he come in drunk he does beat up meh… last year July I had to file police report for he, he buss up meh one eye and buss meh mouth and beat me all over meh body,” the wife told the News Room.

The suspect was arrested by the Police hours after he had escaped from the scene.