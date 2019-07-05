Don't Miss
Guyana: Work resumes at Aurora Gold Mines

By News Room Guyana
July 5, 2019

Works at Aurora Gold mines (File photo)

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — Canadian-owned Guyana Goldfields announced today that work at its Aurora mine has resumed.

Operations were shut down on Wednesday due to industrial unrest. The company said employees are starting to return to work in a phased approach to ensure orderliness and full production is anticipated to resume shortly.

As a result of the three operational days lost, the Company said it estimates that approximately 22,500 tonnes were not processed.

However, full year production guidance remains unaffected at 145,000-160,000 ounces of gold.

Suresh Kalathil, the Chief Operations Officer said the Company has agreed to a dialogue with employee representatives and Government authorities to resolve any outstanding issues in full compliance with Guyanese labour law.”

The company had said that a portion of the workforce blocked delivery of ore to the mill and so the decision was made to temporarily suspend operations until a resolution is reached with the striking workers.

