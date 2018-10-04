Guyana: Women charged with attempting to bribe cop

(NEWSROOM GUYANA) — Three women appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman Thursday, charged with attempting to bribe a Police Officer at the Brickdam Police Station for the release of their relatives.

Pamela Gobin, 43; Latoya Tappin, 27; and Annesa Maddison, 36, were charged separately and pleaded not guilty. They were released on $200,000 bail each.

The charge against Gobin alleged that on October 1, 2018, at the Brickdam Police Station, she willfully attempted to obstruct or pervert the course of justice by offering Sergeant George $200,000, to prevent the institution of a charge against her son Mario Persaud.

It is alleged that Tappin on October 1st offered Sergeant George $120,000, to prevent the institution of a charge against the father of her child, Kevin Dickie.

The charge against Maddison alleged that she offered Sergeant George $200,000, to prevent the institution of a charge against her brother, Kirk Maddison.

Police Prosecutor, Quinn Harris told the court that the men in question were arrested for the possession of an unlicensed gun.

Quinn made no objection to bail and the matter is adjourned to October 10.