Guyana: Woman who stole gold chain from boyfriend and buried it to be charged

(INEWS GUYANA) – Police have confirmed that a 21-year-old Essequibo resident is likely to be charged later this week for reportedly robbing her boyfriend of a gold chain valued at $912,000, sometime last week.

Based on information received, the duo reportedly concluded a night out at a Hotel located in Charity, Essequibo Coast, where they reportedly fell asleep.

However, according to the victim, he awoke the following day to find his girlfriend had already left the room. Upon inspection, he later discovered that his gold jewelry was missing too.

As a result, he quickly reported the matter to the Charity Police Station after his attempts to make contact with the accused via mobile phone proved futile.

To this end, investigators managed to arrest the woman at her home, where she allegedly admitted to stealing the bit of jewelry and burying it in her backyard.

The item has since been recovered.