Guyana: Woman sets house on fire after accusing her baby’s father of cheating

(INEWS GUYANA) — Police are on the hunt for a woman who allegedly set her house on fire after accusing the father of her child of infidelity.

The two-storey wooden and concrete structure located at Lot 192 Pineapple Street, East Ruimveldt, Georgetown house was set alight at around 16:00h.

Inews was informed by the owner of the house, Sherwin Barrington, that he was at home when his child’s mother arrived in a taxi.

He explained that the woman rushed out of the car and accused him of having an affair with another woman.

“I was standing outside, me and my business associate, we were doing some mechanical work and my child mother came up with my son and she start to claim that I have some other woman.. so I turn and say girl what you really talking about. I say man ya’ll like to listen too much,” Barrington explained.

He claimed that following his denial, the woman left and threatened to take action.

“She left and said that she will show me what she talking about. She went into the building and then she came out back and left, when she almost reach to the back road corner, somebody started to scream fire!” the distraught man relayed.

Rushing into the upper flat of the house, Barrington said that he observed a mattress in one of the rooms on fire. The fire reportedly began to spread quickly and as such, the fire service was called to the scene.

Divisional Operations Officer, Gregory Wickham told this online news that when his team arrived, the top floor of the building was completely engulfed in flames.

However, the fire was contained to one area. Barrington estimated his losses to be over $15M.

The matter is being investigated by the police.