Guyana: Woman sets house alight and calmly walks away

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — A two-storey wooden and concrete house was completely destroyed, while another was severely damaged after the owner reportedly set the house alight and calmly walked away from the scene Saturday night.

The woman was only identified as ‘Zalimoon’ and ‘Zally’; she lived alone at the now burnt property at Lot 11 Lancaster Village, East Berbice-Corentyne.

The News Room understands that she is reportedly mentally challenged; neighbours said she would usually threaten to set the house on fire.

Neighbours saw when she left the house after which flames were seen in the upper flat at around 19:30h.

Moments later, the entire house was engulfed and completely flattened; the fire spread to a nearby house causing massive damage to the entire left wall, shattered glass windows, burnt beds, ceiling and mattresses.

The Guyana Fire Service was able to contain the fire and save the neighbour’s house, which is owned by 95-year-old Parbattie Naul who is currently out of the country.

Neighbours have not seen or heard from ‘Zalimoon’ since.