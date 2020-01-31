Don't Miss
Guyana: Woman douses husband with hot oil

By Guyana Chronicle
January 31, 2020

Injured: Devon Thomas

(GUYANA CHRONICLE) – A New Amsterdam Technical Institute lecturer is hospitalised after his wife allegedly doused him with a pan of hot oil at their Lot 4 Garrison Road, New Amsterdam, Berbice home.

Devon Thomas, 38, had just exited the bathroom with his bath towel wrapped around his lower body when his wife approached him with the pan of hot oil and threw it on him.

Earlier, he had seen her put the pan on the stove but thought she was preparing to cook a meal. Thomas explained that he married the woman four years ago, but last month he discovered that his wife was having an affair with his best friend.

Initially, he refused to believe the rumours, but text messages to her phone confirmed acts of infidelity. As a result, he informed her that the relationship cannot be continued and he proceeded to legally terminate their marriage. Further, he asked her to leave the home.
But the woman did not move and, instead, begged for forgiveness.
Just after 07:00 hrs on Thursday morning, she burnt him before going into hiding. The injured man was taken to the nearby New Amsterdam Regional hospital where he remains a patient.
Meanwhile, on January 9th last, Danny Vannooten, 50, called “Danavan” of Leopold Street, Georgetown, had to be rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital after hot oil was thrown on him, allegedly by his partner, Latoya Angel.

Angel has been since been remanded to prison after facing an indictable charge of attempted murder.

