Guyana: Woman dies in motorcycle accident in Mahdia

By News Room Guyana
May 21, 2019

Abidacy Klass

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — Twenty-four-year-old Abidacy Klass is now dead after the motorcycle she was on crashed on the 111 Miles Mahdia Potaro Road in Region 8 at around 06:00hrs Monday after the driver lost control.

Klass was the pillion rider on motorcycle CH3715 while the driver, 26-year-old Osafa Bess, suffered a fractured right arm and is a patient at the Mahdia Public Hospital.

They were not wearing helmets or any other protective gear during the accident, Police said.

Police also noted that Bess was speeding at the time of the accident.

Klass lived at Lot 2 Norton Street, Werk-en-Rust Georgetown.

Police reported that the duo was approaching a right turn on the road when Bess lost control of the motorcycle.

Public-spirited citizens rushed the duo to the Mahdia Public Hospital where Klass was pronounced dead on arrival.

