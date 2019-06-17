Guyana: Woman dies, five family members hospitalized after eating pepperpot and cassava

Share This On:

Pin 90 Shares

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — A woman of Crow Island in the Pomeroon River has died and five of her relatives have been hospitalized after eating pepperpot and cassava on Saturday.

Dead is Salome Thomas, said to be in her 30s. A relative told the News Room that she worked as a cook at the nearby Wakapao school.

After the meal, the family members began vomiting and were rushed to the hospital on the Essequibo Coast.

Those hospitalized are the woman’s husband, her parents and her in-laws. The woman’s two children did not partake of the meal.

( 0 ) ( 1 )