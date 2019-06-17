Don't Miss
Guyana: Woman dies, five family members hospitalized after eating pepperpot and cassava

By News Room Guyana
June 17, 2019

Dead is Salome Thomas

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — A woman of Crow Island in the Pomeroon River has died and five of her relatives have been hospitalized after eating pepperpot and cassava on Saturday.

Dead is Salome Thomas, said to be in her 30s. A relative told the News Room that she worked as a cook at the nearby Wakapao school.

After the meal, the family members began vomiting and were rushed to the hospital on the Essequibo Coast.

Those hospitalized are the woman’s husband, her parents and her in-laws. The woman’s two children did not partake of the meal.

