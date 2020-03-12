Guyana: Woman, 52, dies from coronavirus disease COVID-19 in first recorded case

Share This On:
(KAIETEUR NEWS) — Even as elections tension continues to grip the land, the local Ministry of Public Health has confirmed Guyana’s first case of the novel coronarvirus [COVID-19].
The victim, a 52-year-old woman suffering from underlying conditions including diabetes and hypotension, was pronounced dead at the Georgetown Public Hospital [GPHC].
Reports suggest that the woman travelled from New York, United States before March 9, 2020. The case is moreover being viewed as an imported case.
The novel coronavirus first emerged in Wuhan, China during the latter part of last year.
The virus which has since expanded its reach to over 100 countries has infected more than 100,000 and more than 3,000 have reportedly died as a result.
