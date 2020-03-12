Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Guyana: Woman, 52, dies from coronavirus disease COVID-19 in first recorded case

By Kaieter News
March 11, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share86
86 Shares

(KAIETEUR NEWS) — Even as elections tension continues to grip the land, the local Ministry of Public Health has confirmed Guyana’s first case of the novel coronarvirus [COVID-19].

The victim, a 52-year-old woman suffering from underlying conditions including diabetes and hypotension, was pronounced dead at the Georgetown Public Hospital [GPHC].

Reports suggest that the woman travelled from New York, United States before March 9, 2020. The case is moreover being viewed as an imported case.

The novel coronavirus first emerged in Wuhan, China during the latter part of last year.

The virus which has since expanded its reach to over 100 countries has infected more than 100,000 and more than 3,000 have reportedly died as a result.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share86
86 Shares

Headline News

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.