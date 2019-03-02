Guyana: Woman, 35, stabbed to death by alleged stalker

Share This On:

(NEWS ROOM) — Five children, with the youngest being four years old, are now left without a mother after the 35-year-old woman was murdered a short distance away from her home on Wednesday evening in North Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Nadina Kalamadeen was stabbed about her body by a man identified as ‘Raymond,’ who allegedly stalked her for months in pursuit of a relationship.

One of her friends, Tandica Farley recounted that Kalamadeen was asleep when the suspect visited her home on Wednesday.

It is reported that the woman ventured downstairs and asked him to leave but the suspect refused.

“She eventually come, she sit down and talk with me. He came and sat next to her, she told me she wants this man to go away. I eventually tell he ‘what happen? Are you not going to leave this girl alone?,” Farley told News Room at her Sophia home on Thursday morning.

The friend said that Kalamadeen then left to visit her mother, Elmina DeFreitas a few houses away where her three smaller children were staying at the time, with Raymond following close behind her.

“She say she is coming back just now…next thing I hear a girl panting for breath and saying Nadina just got [stabbed]. A man just [stabbed] her,” Farley said.

The friend claimed that there was no relationship between the suspect and the mother of five.

The friend alleged that suspect usually hangs out at a bar a short distance away and continuously stalked Kalamadeen who refused his advances many times.

News Room understands that Kalamadeen has been married for nine years and her husband is employed in the mining industry.

“I didn’t know this man was up to this,” Farley said as she struggled to hold back tears.

The suspect also worked in the interior, News Room was told.

Kalamadeen’s mother, Elmina DeFreitas said she was in her house when she heard someone screaming.

The distraught mother said Kalamadeen would have been able to defend herself if she did not have a broken arm; she fell down about two weeks ago and fractured her arm.

“I feel this man did want to bully my child and take her away because her one hand break and she cannot fight or resist him. Like he had his eyes on she at the time and just waiting for this opportunity,” DeFreitas told News Room.

“My daughter was a good, a peacemaker. She was quiet…she was everything to me and now she gone.”

Following the incident, Raymond was apprehended by public-spirited citizens and turned over to the police.