Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Guyana: Wife reports husband who hid drugs in chair

By Guyana Chronicle
March 11, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share60
60 Shares

Roberto Jabar

(GUYANA CHRONICLE) – AN Orealla resident was placed on $35,000 bail after he was found with six grams of cocaine.

Roberto Jabar, having been charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking, appeared before His Worship, Alex Moore, at the Springland’s Magistrate Court on Tuesday.

The charge alleged that, on March 5, in Orealla Village, Corentyne River, Jabar was seen hiding the illicit drug in a chair at his home. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Prosecutor Orin Joseph had no objection to bail but told the court
that Jabar’s wife observed him stuffing an item into the cushion of the chair.

She made a report to the Orealla Police Outpost and a search of the said chair by the police unearthed the drugs which weighed six grams. Jabar was arrested and told of the offence. The young man will return to court on May 21, for report.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share60
60 Shares

More Caribbean Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.