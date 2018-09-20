Guyana: Vendor, hairdresser remanded on trafficking charges after airport cocaine bust

(STABROEK NEWS) – Two women were yesterday remanded to prison after being charged over a plot to traffic almost four pounds of cocaine to Jamaica.

Vendor Shellon Yolanda Barrow, 35, of 135 Victoria Street, Albouystown, and hairdresser Kristy Latoya Griffith, of Lot 38 Norton Street, Georgetown, were read separate charges when they were both brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown.

Barrow was charged with trafficking 1.638 kilogrammes (equivalent to 3.6 pounds) of cocaine on September 15th at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri while Griffith, 37, was alleged to have aided Barrow to traffic 1.638 kilograms of cocaine between September 14th and September 15th at Sunset Hotel, Kitty.

Each woman denied her respective charge.

An application for bail was made for Griffith by her attorney, Tiffany Jeffrey, who stressed that her client was never found in possession of the drugs. Although she did not name Barrow, she added that Griffith admitted to taking an empty suitcase to a friend, who had dropped it off at her and asked her to bring it to the hotel.

Jeffrey stated that her client took the suitcase to the hotel on Friday and the drugs were found on Saturday, several hours after.

Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) prosecutor Konyo Sandiford, however, objected to bail being granted, citing the fact that the defendant is a likely flight risk. She noted that many efforts were made to contact her at her home and at her place of business, which proved futile until Monday evening.

Sandiford also noted that the accused gave a written statement, made an oral admission and there is video footage of the drop off.

Sandiford went on to further object to bail being granted to Barrow, while noting that the drugs were found in a suitcase that was in her possession as she attempted to make a flight to Jamaica. It was noted that Barrow gave an oral statement and a confession statement relating to the part she played in the commission of the offence.

Bail was subsequently denied to the duo and the matters were adjourned until October 8th.