Guyana urges more research at the local level

Share This On:

(CMC) – Guyana medical officials have been urged to focus on research programmes that could be of benefit to the country in the future.

Addressing the opening of the 111th annual Guyana Medical Scientific Research Conference here on Sunday night, the director of the Institute of Health Science Education (IHSE), Dr. Alexandra Harvey said the event is aimed at encouraging research at the local level so that it could be beneficial to the entire population.

She said that since the last conference, the IHSE has introduced various initiatives to promote the research aspect of its mandate and encouraged doctors and other stakeholders to “fly the flag of local research”.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Karen Gordon-Boyle, said the Ministry of Public Health has embraced the “life course approach to health”, since it recognises that social, geographic and cultural factors, throughout the life course, influence adult health.

She said a life course approach is being used in research on social inequalities in health to investigate how experiences and exposures at different stages accumulate and create the social inequalities in morbidity and mortality observed in middle and old age.

The senior health official said it has been observed across the administrative regions, that there are epidemiological patterns of diseases that reflect social inequalities.

“Why is it that a young man or woman in Region One was found to have vastly higher rates of cholelithiasis (the formation of gallstones) than their counterparts in another region. What is it they are being exposed to there?”

She said these social inequalities and morbidity patterns are a stark reminder that with the planning of health care delivery, “the human being must be the person in mind”.

She also reminded the doctors of their Hippocratic Oath which includes solidarity in the delivery of health services.