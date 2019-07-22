Guyana: Two-years jail for young father who stole gold band to buy milk for children

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — Jason Thomas, a 26-year-old clothes vendor was on Friday sentenced to two-years imprisonment by City Magistrate Dylon Bess for stealing a woman’s gold band because the mother of his children needed money for milk and he was frustrated.

Thomas, known as ‘Curl up’ of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, had confessed that on June 22, 2019, at Regent and Wellington Street, Georgetown, stole a $120,000 gold band from Clairann Rambarran.

The father of two made his first court appearance before Magistrate Sherdel Isccas-Marcus on June 24, 2019 and was remanded to prison pending a probation report.

“I got two children and I was so frustrated when I woke up the morning my child mother called and said she would summons me if I don’t get milk money by the afternoon,” Thomas told the court during his first arraignment.

The report, which was read by a probation officer, Anand Sharma, explained that Thomas would smoke marijuana and gamble.

Thomas, the report disclosed, was charged for narcotics trafficking and was sentenced to six-months community service.

The court heard that Thomas claimed he was under the influence of alcohol when he snatched the women’s gold band.

