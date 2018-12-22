Guyana: Two wanted for murder of man in sex video scandal

(NEWS SOURCE GUYANA) — Three months after the murder of a Linden man at the Kitty seawall, the Police Force on Friday issued a wanted bulletin for the two men, who they believe are responsible for the murder.

The police is asking anyone who may know the whereabouts of 41-year-old Chiowa Gray and 32-year-old Kenrick Ronley Yannick Bourne, to contact the nearest police station with information about the men.

They are both wanted for the murder of Sherwin Apple, whose lifeless body was found on the Kitty foreshore on September 25.

At the time of his death, Apple was being sought by the police to face questioning about a sex video that was making the rounds on social media.

In the video, Apple and another young man were seen engaging in sexual activities with a young woman. One of the men, who is now wanted for his murder, is believed to be a brother of the young woman in the video.

The young woman believed to be in the video has denied to police that the person in the video is her. The other young man was questioned but released from custody.

Apple’s family believed he was lured from his home in Kitty and strangled to death on the seawall. The post-mortem examination found that he was strangled to death.