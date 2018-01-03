Guyana: Two retrenched sugar workers commit suicide

(INEWS GUYANA) – In a matter of days, there have been reports of two separate incidents involving two former sugar workers- attached to the Wales and Rose Hall Estates -who have committed suicide.

On December 28 2017, Ramnarase Bissesar reportedly ingested gramaxone and on December 30 2017, Joseph Mohabir reportedly hung himself.

According to information received, Bissesar was among the approximately 350 cane harvesters attached to the Wales Estate who did not receive his severance pay from the Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc (GuySuCo).

It is alleged that on the day he opted to take his life, the now deceased man returned home at Inner Stanleytown, West Bank Demerara (WBD) around 14:00hrs after visiting some friends. He reportedly told his wife that he wasn’t sure how he was going to live since he did not receive his severance payment and could not secure even a part-time job.

Soon after, Bissesar went to the upper flat of his home and consumed the poisonous substance. His wife allegedly found him in a crumbled state and rushed him to the West Demerara Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

In the case of Mohabir – who was attached to the Rose Hall estate and also denied his severance pay- it has been reported that the 39-year-old hung himself in his bedroom on Old Year’s eve.

Mohabir reportedly began his career in the sugar industry at a young age and moved up the ranks to Field Superintendent- the post he held at the time of his sudden retrenchment.

The now deceased man also reportedly acted as Field Manager occasionally.

The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) earlier today (Tuesday) in a statement said that they were “deeply saddened and extremely upset” by the news.

“They [deceased], seemingly, could not bear the pressures of a jobless, misery-filled life occasioned by the Government’s infamous plans to close haphazardly a number of sugar estates,” the Union said.

As such, the entity sought to “express its sincere condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Ramnarase Bissesar and Joseph Mohabir.”

GAWU also noted that “while the two (2) incidents are more extreme manifestations, the laying-off of thousands of sugar workers has been a serious psychological factor and is pushing some into a depressive, despondent and desperate state. For them, the taking away of their only means to earn a living and the only job they have ever known can never be accepted and undoubtedly is leading to despair as these two moving instances demonstrate.”

As such, the Union contended that Government’s plans toward the sugar industry were “most ill-conceived and undoubtedly spiteful.”

“Indeed, it will be a spectre that will haunt our nation for years and even new generations to come. At this time, it is incumbent for the Government to quickly arrest what, clearly, is a frightening situation,” they said.

Furthermore, GAWU is calling on the administration to advise on the date of payment of the workers’ severance pay and the provision of alternative employment available, while noting that workers’ expenses have not ceased though their jobs were taken away.

The entity also expressed their belief that it is not too late in correcting the closure decisions taken.

Nevertheless, they maintained that suicidal counselling should begin immediately for those within the Sugar belt as “ time is clearly of the essence as the reality has shown.”

Persons can also access help from the Inter-Agency Suicide Prevention Helpline through telephone numbers: 223-0818, 223-0009 223-0001, 600-7896 or 623-4444.