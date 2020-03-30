Guyana: Two positive COVID-19 cases in ICU

Share This On:

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) – Of the eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Guyana, two of those persons are in the COVID Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence announced Monday.

At a press conference held at the Police Training College, Eve Leary, Georgetown, she revealed that Guyana’s confirmed cases remain at eight as of March 29 with one death but there is one inconclusive test result.

In her first regional breakdown since Guyana recorded its first case and death on March 11, Lawrence said there is one case from Region Three, six cases from Region Four, and one case from Region Six.

These confirmed cases include a 13-year-old child, seven adults under 60 and one adult over 60 years of age.

Of the eight confirmed cases, four are imported while five is as a result of local transmission.

The Public Health Minister further revealed that 46 persons in Guyana were tested for the new Coronavirus.

Thirty-six persons are in institutional quarantine and seven in institutional isolation.

