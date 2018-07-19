Guyana: Two life sentences for ECD man found guilty of raping 9-yr-old girl

(INEWS GUYANA) – An East Coast Demerara man was today (Wednesday) unanimously found guilty at the Sexual Offences Court on two counts of raping a 9-year-old girl on two separate occasions, almost 2 years ago.

What was meant to send a strong message to society; Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry sentenced forty-six year old Navindra Badal also known as “Uncle Ravi” to serve two consecutive life sentences for the prohibited acts the jury found him guilty of committing between July 1 and 31, 2016 and August 14 and 15 at an East Coast Demerara village.

Badal had nothing to say after the verdicts.

However, the victim, through Child Link counsellor, Cleste Mullin told the Court that she feels sad about what happened to her and that she started to steal from her mother just to keep friends.

The girl, now 11, also said she wanted him to go to jail for what he did to her.

Justice Sewnarine-Beharry ordered that Badal serve 45 years before the chance of getting parole on each sentence.

He was represented by Attorney, Maxwell McKay while Ornithia Schmidt and Lisa Cave prosecuted the case.