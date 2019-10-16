Guyana: Tuschen residents nabbed with over 90lbs of marijuana

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — An early morning operation Tuesday by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) resulted in the arrest of two men and the seizure of 94lbs of marijuana at the Parika Public Road, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

Those in custody are 39-year-old Shafeek Latif of 535 Tuschen New Housing Scheme, EBE and 35-year-old Naresh Totoram of 632 Tuschen New Housing Scheme.

The CANU in a statement Wednesday revealed that both men were occupants of a Spacio motor car when it was intercepted by the ranks at around 03:00hrs.

According to the CANU, ranks found two bulky salt bags in the back seat with a weight of 42.824 kilograms of suspected Cannabis.

Both men are in custody assisting with the investigation.

( 0 ) ( 0 )