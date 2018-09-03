Guyana: ‘Toy gun’ bandits escape after victim opens fire

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(INEWS GUYANA) – Three men who were armed with a suspected ‘toy gun’ attempted to rob a mechanic in the wee hours of Sunday morning but got the scare of their lives after the victim whipped out his licensed firearm and discharged three rounds in their direction.

Based on reports received, at about 2:00h the 50 year-old Mechanic of Belle Vue, West Bank Demerara dropped off his wife at Vlissingen Road and remained parked on the road in his Suzuki Escudo with the windows up as she entered the yard. Whilst there, he noticed the suspects at the western side of his motor vehicle on pedal cycles.

One of them had a black gun pointing in his direction and without hesitation; he reached for his license firearm and discharged three rounds in their direction. As a result, his driver’s side window shattered.

However, the man who was carrying the suspected toy gun that he was carrying along with his bicycle and joined one of his accomplices as they made good their escape. The suspected toy gun and bicycle were confiscated by the police as evidence.

Investigations are continuing.