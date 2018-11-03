Don't Miss
NO SURPRISE: Over 700,000 unique visitors per month for the past two months. TRAFFIC/RANKING MATTERS.

Guyana: Timehri prison officers, prisoner stabbed during prison fracas

By Demerara Waves
November 3, 2018

 Share This On:

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

(DEMERARA WAVES) — Three prison officers and a disruptive prisoner at the Timehri Prison were Saturday morning injured during the fracas that began Friday night, Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels said.

He said an investigation has since been launched and by police and prison authorities.

Samuels said a convicted murderer stabbed a remanded murder accused with an improvised weapon.

The Prisons Director said the Officer in Charge of the Prison reported that the prisoner, was injured, threatened to kill a prison officer Friday and also disturbed the rest of other prisoners by kicking against a steel door last night.

“It was during the morning routine procedure that the attack took place. Three officers attempted to part the incident and one received two stab wounds to his arm and temple,” Samuels said. He added that the prisoner reportedly received eight stab wounds about his body.

The Timehri Prison is located on the East Bank of Demerara not far from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.