Guyana: Timehri prison officers, prisoner stabbed during prison fracas

(DEMERARA WAVES) — Three prison officers and a disruptive prisoner at the Timehri Prison were Saturday morning injured during the fracas that began Friday night, Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels said.

He said an investigation has since been launched and by police and prison authorities.

Samuels said a convicted murderer stabbed a remanded murder accused with an improvised weapon.

The Prisons Director said the Officer in Charge of the Prison reported that the prisoner, was injured, threatened to kill a prison officer Friday and also disturbed the rest of other prisoners by kicking against a steel door last night.

“It was during the morning routine procedure that the attack took place. Three officers attempted to part the incident and one received two stab wounds to his arm and temple,” Samuels said. He added that the prisoner reportedly received eight stab wounds about his body.

The Timehri Prison is located on the East Bank of Demerara not far from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri.