Guyana: Three years in jail for handyman found with half gram of cocaine

(NEWS SOURCE GUYANA) – At the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court this morning, a handyman pleaded guilty to being in possession of under 1 gram of cocaine and was immediately sentenced to three years in jail.

Forty-year-old, Jermaine Earl, stood before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman and opted not to waste the Court’s time. When the charge was read to him, he entered the guilty plea with little hesitation.

The charge stated that on the 6th January, 2018 on Light Street, Alberttown, the man was found with half a gram of cocaine in his possession.

A police patrol was in the area at the time and based on a tip, ranks carried out a search on the man and found the illegal substance in his pants pocket.

He claimed that he had found it in the Bourda market area.

Earl offered no words in Court today as the three year jail sentence was handed down.

He was also fined $30,000.