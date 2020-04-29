Don't Miss

Guyana: Three more COVID-19 cases confirmed

By News Room Guyana
April 29, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Advertisement

This woman is among several persons who were seen wearing their masks in Georgetown (News Room photo- March 16, 2020)

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) – Three more COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday by the Ministry of Public Health, taking the total number of cases to 78; no more deaths have been reported.

Please see below statement from Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence:

Central Georgetown continues to be the epicenter with the positive cases identified coming from the following communities; in the north of Georgetown: Kitty, Sophia, Turkeyen, Liliendaal, Cummings Lodge, Alberttown and Cummingsburg.

In the south of Georgetown: Bourda, Lamaha Park, South Ruimveldt and Thirst Park.

Fellow Guyanese, you would note from the areas listed that the Corona Virus Disease is in several of the densely populated areas in our city.

We need to stop and take stock of this situation; you must adhere to the guidelines provided or we will be in a situation that we cannot control (repeat). Many of you have read the article of the Spanish Flu and how Guyana suffered during that period. And certainly, we do not want a repeat of this.

For today we are reporting 3 new cases bringing our total confirmed cases to 78.

The number of persons recovered thus far has increased to eighteen (18). Deaths from the COVID-19 virus remain at 8. Five hundred and nineteen (519) persons have been tested, of whom four hundred and forty-one (441) are negative. There are three (3) persons in our COVID-19 ICU, eighteen (18) in our institutional quarantine and fifty-two (52) in isolation.

The Global report for today is as follows;

According to WHO there are: –

2, 954,222 confirmed cases with 202, 597 deaths

In the Region of the Americas the number of confirmed cases is

1,179, 607 with 60, 211 deaths.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Guyana News

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.