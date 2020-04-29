Guyana: Three more COVID-19 cases confirmed

Share This On:

Share Pin 0 Shares

Advertisement

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) – Three more COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday by the Ministry of Public Health, taking the total number of cases to 78; no more deaths have been reported.

Please see below statement from Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence:

Central Georgetown continues to be the epicenter with the positive cases identified coming from the following communities; in the north of Georgetown: Kitty, Sophia, Turkeyen, Liliendaal, Cummings Lodge, Alberttown and Cummingsburg.

In the south of Georgetown: Bourda, Lamaha Park, South Ruimveldt and Thirst Park.

Fellow Guyanese, you would note from the areas listed that the Corona Virus Disease is in several of the densely populated areas in our city.

We need to stop and take stock of this situation; you must adhere to the guidelines provided or we will be in a situation that we cannot control (repeat). Many of you have read the article of the Spanish Flu and how Guyana suffered during that period. And certainly, we do not want a repeat of this.

For today we are reporting 3 new cases bringing our total confirmed cases to 78.

The number of persons recovered thus far has increased to eighteen (18). Deaths from the COVID-19 virus remain at 8. Five hundred and nineteen (519) persons have been tested, of whom four hundred and forty-one (441) are negative. There are three (3) persons in our COVID-19 ICU, eighteen (18) in our institutional quarantine and fifty-two (52) in isolation.

The Global report for today is as follows;

According to WHO there are: –

2, 954,222 confirmed cases with 202, 597 deaths

In the Region of the Americas the number of confirmed cases is

1,179, 607 with 60, 211 deaths.

( 0 ) ( 0 )