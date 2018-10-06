Guyana: Three men nabbed with cocaine during suspected handover remanded to jail

(NEWS SOURCE GUYANA) — The three men who were arrested by the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit during an alleged cocaine handover on Wednesday found themselves before a City Magistrate on Friday afternoon facing drug possession and illegal gun charges.

The three men were all remanded to jail.

Appearing in Court Friday afternoon, Aundre Singh of Diamond, Clifford Gouveia of Little Abary, East Coast Demerara and Oneil Charran of Sandy Babb Street, Kitty all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

It was explained to the Court that on the 3rd October at the Rupert Craig Highway in the vicinity of the Kitty seawalls, the three had 5.582 kilograms of cocaine in their possession for the purpose of trafficking.

On the same day, a search of the home of Aundre Singh revealed an additional 6.6 grams of the illegal substance. The men were also charged in connection with the discovery of two unlicensed firearms.

CANU Prosecutor, Konyo Standiford objected to bail on all charges.

She told the Court that the three men were under surveillance for a while and provided statements to CANU investigators after they were nabbed with the cocaine during a handover.

The Attorneys representing the interest of the men argued that the cocaine may have been found in a car that had access to more than one person.

Even with that argument, the Magistrate denied bail and remanded all of the accused to prison until October 17, when the case will come up again.