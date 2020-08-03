Guyana: Three killed in horrific accident

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — Three persons were on Sunday night killed after the motorcar they were travelling in collided with the rear end of a lorry on the Whim Public Road, Corentyne Berbice.

Dead are 21-year-old Jessica Garraway of Rose Hall Town, Berbice, GDF member Quacy Lewis of Springlands and 25-year-old Reon Moriah of 8 Circle Street, Corriverton, Berbice.

Police said at about 23:30h, two motorcars – PGG 9262 and PWW 582 –collided with the rear end of motor lorry GJJ 5939.

The two motorcars at the scene of the accidentThose who died were in PWW 582.

Motorcar PGG 9262 was being driven by a 19 -year- old of Liverpool Village, Corentyne while the other car was being driven by a 21 -year-old police constable of Scothburg, Corriverton.

According to the Police, both drivers of the cars were found to be above the legal limit of alcohol.

The lorry was being driven by a 43 – year- old of Whim Village Corentyne.

It was alleged by the driver of the lorry that he was about to park on the southern parapet when motor car PGG 9262 collided with the right rear wheel of the lorry and shortly after motor car PWW 582 which was proceeding west on the southern side of the road collided with the rear of the lorry.

The passengers of the second car were picked up and rushed to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where the driver was treated for minor injuries and the others were pronounced dead on arrival.

The drivers are in custody assisting with the investigation.