Guyana: Three injured in drive-by shooting at gold dealership

By News Room Guyana
October 14, 2019

A drive-by shooting (photo for dramatization)

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — Three persons were this morning shot at 63 DaSilva Street, Newtown Kitty Georgetown in a drive-by shooting at El Dorado Trading, one of the country’s top gold dealers.

The News Room understands that a white 212 Toyota car drove by the location at about 10:20hrs and discharged several shots at the building.

A security guard and two persons who were walking into the establishment were injured.

A neighbor at the back said she heard rapid gunfire and she sought to protect herself by lying flat on the floor of her house.

She later came out and noticed three persons lying on the ground. They were all rushed to the hospital. El Dorado is one of the country’s top private gold dealers.

More details as the story develops on newsroom.gy.

