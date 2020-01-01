Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Guyana: Three injured after car crashes into utility pole

By News Room Guyana
January 1, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share11
11 Shares

The vehicle after it crashed into the utility pole on New Year’s morning

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — Three persons are currently hospitalized in a serious condition following an accident on the Crabwood Creek Public Road on New Year’s morning.

According to information received, motorcar PNN 7976 driven by 22-year-old Seeram Ramdat was speeding when it collided with a utility pole, injuring the driver and two passengers.

The News Room understands that while driving over the Blackwater Creek Bridge, Ramdat lost control of the vehicle which turned turtle and careened about 200 feet away before crashing into the utility pole and coming to a halt on a resident’s bridge.

The two occupants, 32-year-old Keron Phillips and 45-year-old Ramnand Kishwar were removed from the wreck in semi-conscious states and rushed to the Skeldon hospital.

The driver fled the scene and was subsequently apprehended at his Lot 80 Grant 1718 Crabwood Creek home in a traumatic state. He was also taken to the Skeldon Hospital where he is admitted in a stable condition.

The News Room understands that the vehicle is owned by an elderly woman, and Ramdatt took it without her knowledge.

Police Commissioner Leslie James on Wednesday disclosed that there has been an 8% increase in road fatalities in 2018.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share11
11 Shares

More Guyana News Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.